Madhya Pradesh: Junior doctors strike work against postponement of NEET PG counselling

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The junior doctors in the state abstained from work on Saturday following a nationwide call given by Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA). They protested against the postponement of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG counselling, 2021.

The FORDA urged Union government and Supreme Court to take note of the grievance of resident doctors and take measures for expediting NEET-PG 2021 counselling as well as the admission process to fast-track court proceedings on an urgent basis.

“In case there is no positive response, we will be forced to escalate protest,” FORDA said in a statement. State JUDA president Dr Arvind Meena said they followed pan India strike against postponement of NEET PG counseling.

According to medical fraternity, Centre informed Supreme Court that the counselling for NEET PG medical courses will be postponed by four weeks as it was reconsidering Rs 8 lakh annual income criteria for determining EWS (Economically Weaker Section) category for reservation in admissions.

The FORDA expressed displeasure at the development. “The already overburdened resident doctors are fighting on frontline since Covid-19 struck. They have been waiting patiently till date for positive outcome of Supreme Court proceedings in the matter of already delayed NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

However, there seems to be no respite from physical and mental stress, with the next court hearing scheduled on January 6, 2022,” FORDA said in a statement.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Panchayat secretary tries to commit suicide

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 12:56 AM IST