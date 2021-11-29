Madhya Pradesh: Junior doctors stage protest for delay in NEET PG Counselling

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Junior doctors of Gandhi Medical College staged a protest against the delay in NEET PG counselling on the premises of the college in Bhopal on Monday.

The Junior Doctors Association of (Gandhi Medical College) also did not serve their duty in OPD and OT for 5 hours from 8am to 1 pm.

President of the association, Dr Harish Pathak says that because of the delay in counseling, there has been a shortage of PG students for the last 6 months. As a result of which the existing junior doctors are facing heavy workload. All the junior doctors were upset throughout the state. This was not only affecting the health of the doctors, but also patients were not getting proper treatment, Pathak added.

Pathak also said that emergency services were not affected because of the strike. The doctors had returned to their work after the strike of 5 hours. They would work by tying a black ribbon on their hand, Pathak added.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 03:53 PM IST