Madhya Pradesh June 6, 2026, Weather Updates: Pre-Monsoon Activity Intensifies In State; Orange Alert Issued For Guna, Ashoknagar & Others | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is witnessing intense pre-monsoon weather activity ahead of the arrival of the southwest monsoon. Over the last 24 hours, more than 20 districts received rain accompanied by strong winds. Similar weather conditions are expected to continue on Saturday.

Weather on Saturday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for strong winds of 40 to 60 kmph in 52 districts across the state.

An orange alert has been issued for Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Sehore, Dewas, Harda and Betul. According to meteorologist Arun Sharma, three cyclonic circulations are currently active over the region, leading to widespread thunderstorms and rainfall.

The weather department has forecast rain and thunderstorms in many districts, including Bhopal, Raisen, Rajgarh, Indore, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Narmadapuram, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Datia, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

However, Alirajpur, Jhabua and Ratlam may see relatively better weather conditions with less rainfall activity.

Weather In Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 Am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon may enter Madhya Pradesh five to seven days later than usual this year. The normal date for the monsoon's arrival in the state is June 15.

The monsoon generally reaches Madhya Pradesh about 15 days after arriving in Kerala. Since it reached Kerala on June 4, it is expected to enter Madhya Pradesh between June 20 and June 22.

Last year, the monsoon arrived in the state on June 16, one day later than normal, and withdrew by October 15.

Weather officials have advised residents to remain cautious during thunderstorms and strong winds over the next few days.

Temperatures Drop Due to Rainfall

Rain and strong winds have brought relief from the heat across the state. On Friday, maximum temperatures remained below 40°C in most cities.

Interestingly, Sheopur recorded a maximum temperature of 32°C, making it cooler than Pachmarhi, the state's only hill station, where the temperature reached 34.2°C.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Read Also AIIMS To Create 30,000 Seed Balls In 100 Days To Make Bhopal Green

Weather in next 2 days

June 7 Forecast

Rain, thunderstorms and lightning are likely in parts of southern and eastern Madhya Pradesh, including Indore, Dhar, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Seoni and Balaghat. These districts may see temperatures between 35°C and 40°C. Meanwhile, most other districts, including Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ujjain, are expected to experience hot weather with temperatures ranging from 40°C to 42°C.

June 8 Forecast

Rain activity is expected to remain limited to southern districts such as Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Betul and Balaghat, where temperatures may stay between 35°C and 40°C. However, a large part of the state, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain and several districts in the Chambal, Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions, is likely to witness intense heat with temperatures reaching 40°C to 43°C.