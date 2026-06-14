Madhya Pradesh June 14, 2026, Weather Update: Rain & Thunderstorms Likely In Gwalior, Guna; Monsoon To Enter State By June 18 | ANANDSHIVRE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is witnessing intense pre-monsoon weather activity, with rain, thunderstorms, hail and strong winds affecting several parts of the state. On Saturday, wind speeds crossed 70 kmph in many districts, including Bhopal.

Weather on Sunday

Rain and thunderstorms are likely in Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Sagar, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Jabalpur, Katni, Damoh, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am | IMD Bhopal

The weather department said pre-monsoon activity will continue across the state until the arrival of the monsoon. An orange alert for strong winds has been issued for Shivpuri and Ashoknagar districts on Sunday.

At the same time, districts including Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Dewas, Harda, Khandwa and Burhanpur are likely to experience hot and humid conditions despite the possibility of rain.

What do meteorologists say?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon is running three to four days behind schedule and is expected to enter Madhya Pradesh by June 18.

The IMD said a trough system remains active over the region, which is causing the ongoing weather disturbances. As a result, rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue across Madhya Pradesh over the next four days.

Authorities are monitoring the situation as the state continues to experience active pre-monsoon weather ahead of the monsoon's expected arrival later this week.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Weather in next 2 days

June 14

Thunderstorm & Rain: Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Sagar, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Jabalpur, Katni, Damoh, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Hot Weather: Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Dewas, Shajapur, Sehore, Harda, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Narsinghpur, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Maihar, Sidhi, Singrauli, Umaria and Shahdol.

June 15

Thunderstorm & Rain: Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Rajgarh, Agar-Malwa, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Dindori and Anuppur.

Severe Heat: Bhopal, Indore, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, Dhar, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Dewas, Shajapur, Sehore, Vidisha, Raisen, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Damoh, Jabalpur, Katni, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Maihar, Sidhi, Singrauli, Umaria and Shahdol.