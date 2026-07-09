Madhya Pradesh July 9, 2026, Weather Update: Orange Alert In Morena, Gwalior & 7 Other Districts; State Receives 9 Inches Of Rain So Far | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy monsoon rain is continuing across Madhya Pradesh as an active weather system affects the entire state.

Some areas are receiving heavy rainfall, while others are seeing light showers. On Wednesday, more than 20 districts recorded heavy rain, causing waterlogging, road closures, and disruption to daily life.

Weather on Thursday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Bhind on Thursday.

An orange alert for heavy rain has been issued for Morena, Gwalior, Datia, Shivpuri, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Rajgarh, Agar Malwa, and Ratlam.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in Neemuch, Ujjain, Shajapur, Sheopur, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur, and Panna. The northern part of the state is likely to receive widespread rain over the next 24 hours.

Rain is also forecast in Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, and Anuppur.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the weather department, Damoh recorded nearly 1.75 inches of rain, Narmadapuram received 1.1 inches, while Khajuraho and Tikamgarh recorded around 0.75 inches. Jabalpur, Khargone, and Betul received about half an inch of rain.

Many other districts, including Datia, Dhar, Gwalior, Khandwa, Ratlam, Sheopur, Ujjain, Chhindwara, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Satna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Panna, Barwani, Dewas, and Sehore, also recorded rainfall.

The rain has brought down daytime temperatures across the state. Among the major cities, Indore recorded the lowest maximum temperature at 28°C, followed by Jabalpur (28.5°C), Ujjain (29.2°C), Gwalior (29.7°C), and Bhopal (30.4°C).

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Sidhi at 33.6°C, while Chhindwara was the coolest at 25.4°C.

So far this monsoon season, Madhya Pradesh has received 223.7 mm (about 9 inches) of rainfall, which is 10% above the seasonal average of 202.5 mm.

While eastern Madhya Pradesh has received 10% below-normal rainfall, the western region has recorded 30% more rain than average. Despite below-average rainfall in June, the heavy showers during the first eight days of July have helped the state exceed its normal rainfall for the season.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Weather in next 2 days

10 July

Orange Alert: Gwalior, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur.

Heavy Rain Alert: Shivpuri, Morena, Bhind, Niwari, Panna, and Satna.

Rain with Thunderstorms: Rain and thunderstorms are expected in Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Sheopur, Guna, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, and Damoh.

11 July

Heavy Rain: Heavy rain is likely in Panna, Satna, Chhindwara, and Seoni.

Rain with Thunderstorms: Rain and thunderstorms are expected in Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Pandhurna, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.