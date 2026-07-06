 Madhya Pradesh, July 6, 2026, Weather Update: Monsoon Fury Continues Across MP, Rivers Overflow
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Madhya Pradesh, July 6, 2026, Weather Update: Monsoon Fury Continues Across MP, Rivers Overflow

Heavy monsoon rain continued across Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, swelling rivers and disrupting connectivity in Harda, while the Parvati river overflowed in Sehore. Bhopal received evening showers after a humid day. The IMD forecast widespread rain for three more days, issuing alerts for very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several districts.

Dheeraj MishraUpdated: Monday, July 06, 2026, 10:21 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh, July 6, 2026, Weather Update: Monsoon Fury Continues Across MP, Rivers Overflow
Madhya Pradesh, July 6, 2026, Weather Update: Monsoon Fury Continues Across MP, Rivers Overflow | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rain continued to lash various parts of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Continuous monsoon showers caused several rivers and streams in Harda district to overflow.

Swollen rivers such as the Machak, Syani, and Ganjal submerged local bridges, disrupted traffic, and temporarily cut off access between the district headquarters and surrounding rural villages. The Parvati River also swelled in Sehore district following heavy rainfall.

In Bhopal, the weather remained humid throughout the day, but moderate evening showers brought much-needed relief.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall and thunderstorms across Indore and adjoining districts over the next two to three days as a depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal moves inland.

A well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal, coupled with an active monsoon trough extending across the region, has been driving widespread rainfall across Madhya Pradesh.

According to the IMD, the well-marked low-pressure area is likely to keep rainfall activity active across Madhya Pradesh for the next three days.

For the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) at isolated places in Betul, Barwani, Dhar, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, and Pandhurna.

Heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 kmph), is also likely at isolated places in Raisen, Narmadapuram, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Alirajpur, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Anuppur, Katni, Chhindwara, and Seoni.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) are likely in Bhopal, Vidisha, Sehore, Rajgarh, Khargone, Jhabua, Indore, Shajapur, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Shahdol, Umaria, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, and Maihar.

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