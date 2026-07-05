Madhya Pradesh July 5, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Monsoon Showers To Continue Across State; IMD Issues Orange Alert For Ratlam, Dhar, Betul & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy monsoon rain continued across Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, bringing showers to more than 20 districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain on Sunday and issued alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the state.

According to the IMD, Ratlam, Dhar, Barwani, Shajapur, Betul, Pandhurna, Mandla, Balaghat and Dindori are under an orange alert for very heavy rain.

#BREAKING

A video from Jamla village in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh is going viral on social media. In the video, there is a cheetah floating between the river and the river pic.twitter.com/tk9ND0AOwT — NEWS WALA (@NEWSWALApy) July 4, 2026

Heavy rain has also been forecast for Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar Malwa, Ujjain, Indore, Khargone, Dewas, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Chhindwara, Seoni, Anuppur, Katni, Panna, Jhabua and Alirajpur. These districts may receive 4 to 8 inches of rainfall within the next 24 hours.

Heavy Rain Triggers Dangerous Flood-Like Scenes Across Madhya Pradesh; Multiple Rescues Caught On VIDEO#MadhyaPradesh #MPNewshttps://t.co/xElftXJRrk — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 3, 2026

Meanwhile, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Bhopal, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Umaria, Shahdol, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Satna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari are likely to receive light rain.

On Saturday, rain was recorded in more than 20 districts, including Betul, Dhar, Indore, Khargone, Pachmarhi, Ujjain, Damoh, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Harda, Sehore, Panna, Barwani, Dewas and Ratlam.

#WATCH | Bolero Swept Away While Crossing Flooded Stream In Jabalpur; Man Loses Life, Five Swim To Safety #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/G1tlP9ZZZv — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 2, 2026

The rainfall also brought down daytime temperatures across the state. Dhar was the coolest place, recording a maximum temperature of 25.6°C, followed by Betul (26°C), Malanjkhand (26.5°C), Khandwa (28.1°C) and Seoni (29.2°C).

Among the major cities, Indore recorded 26.2°C, Bhopal 30.8°C, Ujjain 31.8°C, Jabalpur 33.8°C, and Gwalior 37°C. The weather department has advised people in affected areas to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain.