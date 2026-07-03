Madhya Pradesh July 3, 2026, Weather Update: Monsoon Covers Entire State; IMD Issues Red Alert For Extremely Heavy Rain

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The southwest monsoon has now covered all of Madhya Pradesh, just nine days after entering the state on June 24. On Thursday, the monsoon reached the remaining districts in the Ujjain, Gwalior and Chambal divisions, bringing rain to the entire state.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhopal, rain is expected to continue across Madhya Pradesh in the coming days. However, despite the monsoon covering the entire state, 38 districts have still received below-normal rainfall so far this season. Bhopal, Indore and Dewas have recorded the highest rainfall.

The weather department has issued a red alert for Khandwa and Harda on Friday, warning of extremely heavy rainfall. Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Dewas, Burhanpur and Betul are also likely to receive extremely heavy rain, with 4 to 8 inches of rainfall expected within the next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall is also likely in Ratlam, Ujjain, Rajgarh, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Dindori and Anuppur.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms and rain are expected in Alirajpur, Jhabua, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar Malwa, Indore, Shajapur, Sehore, Vidisha, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Jabalpur, Singrauli, Maihar, Umaria, Katni, Shahdol and Mandla.

The IMD has issued a heavy to extremely heavy rainfall alert across the state for the next four days, until July 6. A red alert will remain in place for the next two days, marking the first such warning of this monsoon season.