Madhya Pradesh, July 29, 2026 Weather Update: Monsoon Surges In State; Heavy Rain Alert In Balaghat, Raisen, Seoni & More

Madhya Pradesh, July 29, 2026 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In MP As Indore Monsoon Surges |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The capital city receives heavy rainfall in July. The city holds the record for receiving about 1,031.4 mm (41 inches) of rainfall in a single month, recorded in 1986. It also witnessed 11 inches of rainfall in a single day on July 22, 1973, a record that still stands.

Indore district has received 393.7 mm (15.5 inches) of average rainfall so far this monsoon, significantly higher than during the corresponding period last year, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for very heavy rainfall on Wednesday in five districts of Madhya Pradesh—Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara, Narmadapuram and Raisen. Up to 4 inches of rain is expected over the next 24 hours. Heavy rainfall is also likely in 10 districts—Dewas, Sehore, Harda, Betul, Pandhurna, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Damoh, Jabalpur and Chhatarpur.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 1, Indore district has recorded 135.5 mm (5.3 inches) more rainfall than the 258.2 mm (10.2 inches) received during the same period in 2025, marking an increase of nearly 52%.

According to the Land Records Office, the district received an average of 7.5 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday. Rainfall recorded at various centres was 7.5 mm in Indore, 1.6 mm in Mhow, 0.5 mm in Sanwer, 9.8 mm in Depalpur, 25.7 mm in Gautampura, and nil in Hatod.

Gautampura has emerged as the wettest location in the district this monsoon, recording 650.3 mm of rainfall, followed by Depalpur (450.9 mm). Indore city has received 363.5 mm, followed by Sanwer (352.1 mm), Hatod (277 mm) and Mhow (268.6 mm).

According to the IMD, Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 27.5°C, about 1°C below normal, along with 0.8 mm of rainfall. At 5.30 pm, the temperature was 27.2°C, relative humidity stood at 77%, and visibility was 6 km. Moderate west-southwesterly winds blowing at 19–25 kmph kept weather conditions cool and pleasant across the city.