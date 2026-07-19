Madhya Pradesh July 19, 2026, Weather Update: Monsoon Weakens In State, Rainfall 15% Below Normal | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has received less rainfall than usual this monsoon season as the monsoon remained weak over the past week. So far, the state has recorded an average of 9.7 inches of rainfall, which is 15% below the normal average of 11.4 inches.

The monsoon arrived in the state on June 24, about nine days later than usual, and covered the entire state within the next nine days. Because of the delayed arrival, June recorded 30% less rainfall than normal. Rainfall improved during the first week of July, but the monsoon weakened again in the second week, resulting in very little rain across the state.

What do meteorologists say?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state has received 1.7 inches less rainfall than expected so far.

Weather experts said that weather conditions are expected to improve next week. Global weather models indicate that a new low-pressure area may develop over the north or northwest Bay of Bengal between July 20 and July 22.

If the system forms, it is expected to bring widespread rainfall to Madhya Pradesh, as well as parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh, offering relief after a dry spell.

Rain records

Rainfall has been uneven across different districts. Dewas received the highest rainfall at 17.9 inches, which is more than 50% of its seasonal target. On the other hand, Alirajpur recorded only 2.3 inches of rain, about 7% of its seasonal quota, making it the driest district.

A total of 39 districts are facing below-normal rainfall, including Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa, Satna, Vidisha, Dhar, Ratlam, and Shivpuri. Meanwhile, 16 districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Sehore, Gwalior, and Neemuch, have received above-normal rainfall.

Weather in coming days

Bhopal: Received 12.9 inches of rain, about 34% of its seasonal target. Rainfall has remained unchanged over the past week, but weather conditions are expected to improve next week. Sehore and Rajgarh have also received around one-third of their seasonal rainfall, while Vidisha has recorded only 24%.

Indore: One of the best-performing cities this monsoon with around 14 inches of rainfall. Burhanpur, Khandwa, and Khargone have also received more than 10 inches of rain. However, Alirajpur remains the driest district in the state with just 2.3 inches.

Jabalpur: Has recorded 9 inches of rainfall, which is only 25% of its seasonal target. Heavy rainfall has paused for now.

Ujjain: Received 11.7 inches of rain, achieving 33.5% of its seasonal target. Dewas leads the state with nearly 18 inches of rainfall, over 50% of its seasonal quota. Ratlam, Shajapur, Mandsaur, Neemuch, and Agar Malwa have each received more than 9 inches.

Gwalior: The monsoon arrived late in the Gwalior-Chambal region, but rainfall has been satisfactory. Except for Datia and Shivpuri, all districts have received more than 25% of their seasonal rainfall. Heavy rain is expected to return next week.