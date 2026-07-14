Madhya Pradesh July 14, 2026, Weather Update: Five-Day Dry Spell Pushes Madhya Pradesh To 3% Rainfall Deficit As Monsoon Weakens Across The State

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall has been absent from Madhya Pradesh for the past five days. Although the sky remains overcast, most areas have experienced only drizzle and light showers.

This has affected the state's rainfall figures, and for the first time in July, Madhya Pradesh has recorded a 3% rainfall deficit.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state has received 241.8 mm (9.5 inches) of rainfall so far, against the normal 250.1 mm (9.8 inches) for this period. As a result, the state's rainfall is now 3% below normal. The situation is more severe in the Jabalpur, Shahdol, Sagar, and Rewa divisions of eastern Madhya Pradesh.

The rainfall deficit has been recorded across both eastern and western parts of the state.

Eastern Madhya Pradesh—covering the Jabalpur, Shahdol, Sagar, and Rewa divisions—has received 17% less rainfall than normal.

Western Madhya Pradesh, including the Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, and Gwalior-Chambal divisions, has recorded a 10% rainfall deficit.

After five consecutive rain-free days, Indore is experiencing rising humidity and warmer conditions as the southwest monsoon has temporarily weakened over western Madhya Pradesh. Despite the dry spell, cloudy skies have drawn residents to nearby picnic spots.

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon trough has shifted towards the Himalayan foothills, allowing dry westerly winds to prevail across Madhya Pradesh. "Although it isn't raining in the city, mornings at Jam Gate remain pleasant and comfortable. It's a refreshing short getaway," an IMD official said.

Westerly winds have been gusting at speeds of up to 50 km/h.

Despite the current lull, this year's monsoon has been significantly wetter than last year's. Between June 1 and July 13, the district received an average of 13.9 inches of rainfall, compared with 6.2 inches during the same period in 2025. Gautampura recorded the highest rainfall at 22.7 inches, followed by Depalpur (15.4 inches) and Indore city (13 inches).

The IMD has advised residents to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the heat until rainfall resumes later this week.