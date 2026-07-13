Madhya Pradesh July 13, 2026, Weather Update: State Sees Weak Monsoon Phase, Rain Activity Expected To Pick Up After July 16

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon has weakened in Madhya Pradesh, and the state has not received heavy rainfall over the last five days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), only light rain or drizzle is expected in 22 districts on Monday, while cities like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior and Jabalpur are likely to see sunny weather.

Weather officials said nearly 60% of the state is currently seeing fewer dense monsoon clouds. As a result, no heavy or very heavy rainfall has been recorded in the past four to five days. Light rain is expected to continue for the next few days.

The districts likely to receive light rain include Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Betul, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar and Alirajpur.

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Weather expert Shailendra Kumar Nayak said the southwest monsoon is currently weak over Madhya Pradesh. The weather systems that usually support the monsoon have either weakened or moved away from the state. Because of this, many areas are witnessing cloudy skies and light showers instead of heavy rain.

Weather Forecast

However, weather conditions are expected to change later this week. A new weather system is likely to develop over the north Bay of Bengal between July 13 and 19. If it turns into a low-pressure area, rainfall activity in Madhya Pradesh could increase again.

According to weather experts, the effect of this new system is expected to become visible from July 16, bringing a fresh spell of rain across parts of the state. Three more weather systems are also expected to form over the Pacific Ocean, and if any of them reach the Bay of Bengal, they could further strengthen the monsoon.