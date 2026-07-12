Bhopal Municipal Corporation Withholds Salaries Of Over 150 Officials Over Poor Tax Recovery, Delayed Civic Projects | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has withheld the June salaries of more than 150 officials and employees, including ward in-charges, zonal officers, engineers and other staff, over poor property tax collection, delays in development projects and alleged negligence of duty.

The action follows a review by BMC commissioner Sanskriti Jain, who found that property tax collection in 45 wards across 11 zones had fallen below last year's figures.

Assistant commissioner Kirti Chauhan, responsible for monitoring the revenue drive, and all 11 zonal officers were issued show-cause notices and had their salaries withheld for allegedly failing to ensure effective supervision.

The move has triggered a stir within the BMC, with several affected officials reportedly approaching senior authorities and submitting representations seeking release of their salaries on personal and family grounds.

Separately, engineers handling AMRUT 2.0 sewage and civil works also had their salaries withheld because of slow project execution.

However, the finance department has maintained that salaries will be released only after the commissioner's approval and satisfactory progress in assigned work.

Worst-performing wards

According to officials, the worst-performing wards are spread across Zones 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 15, 17 and 18.

During a recently held review meeting, the commissioner also took note of complaints regarding delays in file disposal and weak monitoring of revenue collection.

Audit flags tax irregularities

The action comes amid an internal audit that identified more than 460 suspicious property tax accounts, raising concerns over manipulation of property assessments and official records.

The highest number of irregularities was detected in Ward 3 of Zone 1, while similar discrepancies were found in Zones 2, 6, 7, 10, 13 and 17.

Quote

"No laxity in development works or revenue collection will be tolerated. Salaries will be considered for release only after the concerned officers achieve their assigned targets and demonstrate satisfactory progress."

Sanskriti Jain

Commissioner, BMC