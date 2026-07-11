Madhya Pradesh July 11, 2026, Weather Update: Entire State To Witness Light Rain For The Next 3 Days; Heavy Showers Likely From July 14 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is expected to receive light rainfall for the next three days, with no heavy rain alert in any district, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal.

The weather department said the current weather system is becoming weaker. Because of this, light showers are likely on July 11, 12, and 13. However, heavy rainfall may occur in some districts on July 14 as a new weather system develops.

Weather on Saturday

On Saturday, all 55 districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, and Gwalior, are expected to experience light rain with thunderstorms. Strong winds of 40 to 50 km/h may also occur in some areas.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:10 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

The IMD said a western disturbance is becoming active over Pakistan. Its impact is expected to be seen in Madhya Pradesh during the coming week, which may increase rainfall in some parts of the state.

Weather experts said the break from heavy rainfall is good for Kharif crops. In recent days, continuous heavy rain caused waterlogging in many fields, increasing the risk of crop damage and rotting. Lighter rainfall will help reduce these problems and improve growing conditions.

According to the IMD, June recorded below-normal rainfall, but July is expected to receive much more rain. Around one-third of the monsoon rainfall usually falls during July.

For example, Bhopal receives about 39 inches of annual rainfall, with around 14 inches falling in July. Jabalpur records the highest July rainfall among major cities, receiving more than 17 inches during the month.

Overall, about 40% of Madhya Pradesh's seasonal monsoon rainfall is usually recorded in July.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Rain records

Madhya Pradesh receives an average annual rainfall of 37.3 inches. Major cities such as Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior normally receive 38 to 39 inches of rainfall each year.

Weather in next 2 days.

12 July

Heavy Rain

Rainfall: 35–40+ mm

Districts likely to receive heavy rain: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

3 July

Heavy Rain

Rainfall: 35–40+ mm

Districts likely to receive heavy rain: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.