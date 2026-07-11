Injured Young Tigress Rescued From MP's Veerangana Durgawati Tiger Reserve, Shifted For Treatment | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young tigress, aged 15 to 18 months, was rescued from Veerangana Durgawati Tiger Reserve and translocated to the Centre for Wildlife Health and Forensic, Jabalpur, for treatment on Thursday.

The tigress was suffering from a leg injury and had reportedly been hungry for several days. Its stomach was almost empty.

Sources in Veerangana Durgawati Tiger Reserve said it was on July 5 that a labourer was attacked by a feline in Mohli circle. The woman forest guard accompanying the labourer noticed that the paw size of the feline was small.

A search operation was subsequently launched. On July 7, a tigress aged between 15 and 18 months was spotted. She was suspected to have injured the labourer.

To understand her behaviour, an elephant squad was deployed. On July 8, the monitoring team found that she had reportedly been hungry for several days and had a wound on one of her legs. Because of the injury, she was unable to walk properly.

Following this, wildlife experts were called and on July 9, a search operation was launched to trace her.

She was tranquilised after being spotted. During the medical examination, it was found that her stomach was empty and that she had swelling in her leg.