Madhya Pradesh: Jobless cricketer duped of Rs 6 lakh for government job, accused arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A female cricket player was allegedly duped of Rs 6 lakh by a couple on the pretext of getting her a government job. Police had arrested the accused and sent them behind bars on Thursday.

The 29-year-old cricket player, Dipika Shakya, a resident of Arera colony, had come in contact with Ashutosh Purohit (37) and his wife Nidhi (36) in February 2018. The couple told Shakya, who is associated with the Bhojpur club, that they can help her securing job in State Bank of India (SBI).

They took Rs 6 lakh from the victim in installments between February and April 2018.

Shakya appeared in bank entrance exam but could not taste success.

She told police that when she demanded her money back, the couple indulged in dillydallying and later stopped receiving her phone calls.

She had lodged complaint with police in January, 2021. After an investigation, Habibganj police registred an FIR on Tuesday and arrested the couple after booking them under relevant Sections.

They were sent to jail on Thursday. Sub inspector Manoj Yadav said the accused had got the money transferred online which was evidence against them.

“We are also investigating if they had duped other unemployed persons too,” he added.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 12:37 AM IST