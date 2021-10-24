Madhya Pradesh: Jinora residents get water under Nal Jal Yojana

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Jinora village in Piparia block were overjoyed when they got water under the governmentís Nal Nal scheme.

The Nal Jal scheme worth Rs 28 lakh was sanctioned for the village where Panchayat laid the pipeline to supply water to each house in the hamlet.

As the underground water is used for irrigating farmlands in the village the water table goes down in summers. Therefore, most of the hand pumps go out of order.

The villagers were facing shortage of water. Public Health Engineering Department, Hoshangabad, sanctioned Nal Jal project for Markadhana Panchayat in Jinera village. The cost of the project was Rs 28 lakh.

According to sources in the district Panchayat office, digging of tube wells, installation of motor pumps, electricity connection, laying of pipelines across the village were completed on time.

The residents of the village, especially the women, are happy after getting water.

Man held, teak wood log seized

A team led by circle officer of Banapura forest S Baghel arrested a man for carrying the logs of teak wood near Malapat village on a motorcycle on Sunday night, official sources said.

Sub-divisional officer of Banapura forest range said that when the man was coming out of the forest with a piece of teak wood log he was caught. The accused was identified as Sandeep Mandvi, officials said.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 11:00 PM IST