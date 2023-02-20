Madhya Pradesh: Jewellery shop employee makes off with gold worth Rs 75 lakh, booked in Balaghat

Representative Image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A man employed at a jewellery shop in Balaghat fled with gold worth Rs 75 lakh on Monday, the police said.

The accused has been captured on the CCTV camera installed inside the shop and in different localities after which a manhunt has been launched to nab him, police added.

Balaghat Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Dabar told the media that the complainant Sushil Giri is a jeweller and owns a shop in at Krishna Complex. He added that a man named Prakash Pawar was employed at the shop and was entrusted with the responsibility of making ornaments.

Pawar allegedly fled from the shop along with 1.84 kilograms of gold on Monday. When Giri and other employees of the shop searched for him and failed to find him, they informed the police.

The cops sprung into action and sifted through the CCTV footage installed in the complex and the adjoining areas. He was finally spotted in the footage, after which the police have expedited the search.

