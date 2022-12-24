Madhya Pradesh: Jeev Sewa Sansthan doing social work round the clock in Sant Hirdaram Nagar

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Jeev Sewa Sansthanhas been working for people’s welfare. When the second wave of covid-19 was raging through the world, the organisation distributed food, medicines, oxygen and other items among the needy.

Apart from that, the organisation distributed masks, sanitizer, soaps and rations among the poor. It also provided monthly financial aid of Rs 2,000 to 61 children who lost their parents during the pandemic.

The money is being transferred to children’s bank accounts, so that they may spend it the way they want, official sources said.

The organisation also worked for the families of those soldiers who laid down their lives during the Kargil war and worked during the earthquake in Gujarat, super cyclone in Odisha and floods in the Kosi river. The government has honoured the organisation for doing social work.

