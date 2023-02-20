Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Railway Station to be renamed after Rani Durgavati

Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur railway station will be renamed after Rani Durgavati, said Jabalpur MP Rakesh Singh on Monday. Singh made the announcement during a meeting held with the Western Central Railway officials to discuss the railway budget.

He also said that the revamp work of Jabalpur railway station will be done with a cost of Rs 300 crore. The station will be remodelled like airports. He said that the station will have a separate route for specially-abled passengers and golf carts will also run on the station to facilitate the passengers.

Bhedaghat’s famous marbles will be used to develop the station on the lines of Bhopal’s Rani Kamlapati Station.

Notably, Rani Durgavati ruled the Gondwana kingdom from 1550 to 1564. As a queen, she also defended her kingdom against the Mughal Empire, though unsuccessfully.

