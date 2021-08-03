Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur police seek details of sold knives, notice to an online company

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur police have served the notice to the online shopping company to provide the details of knives they have sold, said the officials. In last six months 12 murder were committed with the knife.

Police officer posted in Jabalpur informed Free Press that recently on August 1, a 30-year old man Vikas Maratha was attacked and allegedly stabbed by the two Anand and Aniket at Damoh-naka area, in old enmity.

When the police investigated the matter, they came to know that the accused had purchased the knife from the online shopping website. He added that in last six months 12 people were stabbed and in most of the cases, knives were purchased online.