Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur gets India’s first Kids friendly COVID vaccination centre

Jalalpur (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav 2021’ under the Nurturing Neighbourhood Challenge Jabalpur developed the country's first kids friendly COVID vaccination centre.

The centre would cater to the children of 2yr to 12yr age and their vaccination process.

The new kids friendly COVID vaccination centre has been given a catchy look and feel. The centre has been painted in a way that will help to reduce the injection-fear among the children. Equipped with popular cartoons and a park to play, this kids vaccination centre is getting a lot of praise from the residents.

The building has been painted with attractive and soothing colours which will encourage good vibes in the young minds. Ample space and infrastructure has been put for children to play pre or post-vaccination.

The Kids vaccination centre also houses a dedicated kids zone having toys for children. With the government’s plan to start vaccination drives for children between 2-18 years MP has got its dedicated to kids vaccination ready.

The state government is also looking to build a parents booth in every vaccination centre. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has tweeted the picture of the building and congratulated the Jabalpur smart city administration as well the health department.

CM also directed to build similar centers in other cities as well. Nonetheless, instructions have also been issued to the officials to make an action plan in every district where there would be special arrangements for children.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: New Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court takes oath

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 07:52 PM IST