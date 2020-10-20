Madhya Pradesh: Issue notification for end of two ministers’ term, demands Congress

With six months expiring without remaining measkmber of state assembly, Congress has asked the Election Commission to ask government to issue notification related to end of ministers’ term of Govind Rajput and Tulsi Silawat.

Submitting a complaint with the election commission, JP Dhanopia, in-charge of election work for Congress, said that six month’s time for Rajput and Silawat has come to end on Tuesday but the General Administration Department hasn’t issued notification in this regard.

‘The GAD is doing it intentionally so that people remain under impression that the duos are still ministers in the government and influence the voters,’ Dhanopia said. EC should instruct the GAD to issue notification in this regard immediately.

In another complaint, Congress has requested the EC to cancel a community feast organised by a supporter of Jyotiraditya Scindia inviting about fifteen thousand people in Morena assembly. Compliant said that it was in the violation of model code and covid-19 guidelines.

Congress has also sought removal of police station in-charge of Suvasra Samrath Sinam for intimidating and harassing Congress workers there. It has also urged the EC to remove election officer of Ashoknagar Ravi Malviya for working in favour of BJP candidate Jajpal Singh Jajji.

In other separate complaints, it has asked to remove additional collector Ajaydev Sharma posted in Sanver constituency and CMO Vinod Unnethan and Vir Singh from Mungaoli assembly constituency.