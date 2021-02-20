Madhya Pradesh is committed to achieving Rs 10L-cr GDP target: CM

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said Madhya Pradesh is committed to achieving the target of Rs 10 lakh crore GDP this year to make India a five-trillion-dollar economy by 2024. NITI Aayog’s six-point agenda will be implemented in the state within the time-limit, he added.

In the private sector, initiative can be taken to generate solar energy and develop forests in the degraded forest area spread over 30 lakh hectares in the state. Chouhan said, “The need of the hour is to use the amount received from the monetisation of unusable public assets in a logical and scientific manner for development work.”

He made the statement at the sixth virtual meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Mantralaya. Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains was also present.

Chouhan said the Union Budget and the state Budgets used to come together. Due to this, only a draft of the Budget of the state governments could be made. With the central Budget initiated first by Modi, it has become possible for the state governments to make a practical and real Budget.

Chouhan called upon the states to set such goals with mutual consent to achieve with the help of central financial provisions and the cooperation of the states. He said that ‘Start Your Business in Thirty Days’ system had been initiated in Madhya Pradesh to make India a global manufacturing hub.

Chouhan further said that all the three agricultural laws brought by the Centre were revolutionary. These three laws were a powerful means of doubling the income of farmers, he said, adding that that procurement was going on in Madhya Pradesh at the minimum support price (MSP).