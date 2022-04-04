Madhya Pradesh is an example of good governance in country today: CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said Madhya Pradesh stood as an example in the field of good governance in the country that could be possible with active participation of public.

The CM was speaking in Delhi after launching Madhya Pradesh’s Good Governance and Development Report, 2022 at India Habitat Centre in New Delhi on Monday evening.

Several ministers of central and state governments, senior administrative officers, police and forest service officers of Madhya Pradesh cadre were present at the programme.

Chouhan said, “Fifteen years ago Madhya Pradesh was far behind and was called a BIMARU state. Continuous efforts were made to make progress in those areas and as a result, Madhya Pradesh has become the first developing state and now stands in the line of developed states.”

He said the model of development through public participation was implemented in Madhya Pradesh. The usefulness of this model was proved in the last two years in the control of the Covid pandemic. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi also emphasises on public participation for development. They are our motivators. Madhya Pradesh will work to accelerate the pace of development in various areas with constant public participation”, he added.

Chouhan said under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, Madhya Pradesh achieved success by being a leader in the implementation of many schemes. The Prime Minister's direction was important in the achievements of Madhya Pradesh.

He said roads of three lakh km length were constructed under various schemes. Electricity generation increased from 5000 MW to 21000 MW. Madhya Pradesh received Krishi Karman Award several times and it left behind Punjab and Haryana in wheat procurement. Wheat of Madhya Pradesh is being exported to many countries including America, the chief minister said.

He said an Export Promotion Council was formed in the state. Irrigation area benefited from irrigation schemes in Madhya Pradesh exceeded 43 lakh hectares, he added.

ALSO READ Bhopal: JMB members demand dates for Roza Iftar

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:00 PM IST