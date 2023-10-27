 Madhya Pradesh: Irrigation Department Employee Crushed To Death By Bulker
The police have registered a case against the errant bulker driver and efforts are underway to nab him.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 09:18 AM IST
Satna (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of the irrigation department posted in Satna, who was on his way back from election duty on Thursday, was crushed to death by a bulker rushing at a high speed.

His son riding pillion has managed to survive the incident, but has sustained grievous injuries. His treatment is underway at the hospital.

According to the police, the man who lost his life in the incident has been identified as Brijwasi Lal Mishra, who was aged 50 and was posted at the Irrigation department in Satna. He was employed as a labourer in the irrigation department.

His name had been nominated for election duty and he was called to attend a meeting, for which he had gone on bike along with his son Sanjeev Mishra. On their way back, the bulker rammed into them from rear and trampled over Brijwasi.

He died on the spot, while his son Sanjeev sustained grievous injuries. Sanjeev was rushed to the Satna district hospital by the passers-by, and the incident was informed to the police.

