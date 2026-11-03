 Madhya Pradesh IPS Officer Anurag Sujania Resigns Days After Being Removed As Sagar SP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh IPS Officer Anurag Sujania Resigns Days After Being Removed As Sagar SP

Madhya Pradesh IPS Officer Anurag Sujania Resigns Days After Being Removed As Sagar SP

2014-batch IPS officer Anurag Sujania resigned on November 2, four days after being removed as SP of MP’s Sagar district, citing personal reasons. He was transferred to Bhopal Police Headquarters as AIG after serving six months in Sagar. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to meet senior police officials in Bhopal on Tuesday evening.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 03, 2026, 05:55 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh IPS Officer Anurag Sujania Resigns Days After Being Removed As Sagar SP
Madhya Pradesh IPS Officer Anurag Sujania Resigns Days After Being Removed As Sagar SP | IPS officer Anurag Sujania

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 2014-batch IPS officer, Anurag Sujania, has submitted his resignation just four days after being removed as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sagar district. He submitted his resignation on Monday, November 2, citing personal reasons.

Sujania, who served as Sagar SP for nearly six months, was recently transferred to the Police Headquarters in Bhopal as Assistant Inspector General (AIG). His sudden resignation following the transfer has drawn attention, although no official link between the two developments has been established.

Originally from Rajasthan, Sujania previously served as SP in Mandsaur and Morena and SDOP in Karera.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to meet senior police officials at the Police Headquarters in Bhopal on Tuesday evening.

Read Also
Sagar Collector, SP Transferred After Spurious Liquor Tragedy Kills 20
Sagar Collector, SP Transferred After Spurious Liquor Tragedy Kills 20
Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source