Madhya Pradesh IPS Officer Anurag Sujania Resigns Days After Being Removed As Sagar SP | IPS officer Anurag Sujania

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 2014-batch IPS officer, Anurag Sujania, has submitted his resignation just four days after being removed as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sagar district. He submitted his resignation on Monday, November 2, citing personal reasons.

Sujania, who served as Sagar SP for nearly six months, was recently transferred to the Police Headquarters in Bhopal as Assistant Inspector General (AIG). His sudden resignation following the transfer has drawn attention, although no official link between the two developments has been established.

Originally from Rajasthan, Sujania previously served as SP in Mandsaur and Morena and SDOP in Karera.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to meet senior police officials at the Police Headquarters in Bhopal on Tuesday evening.