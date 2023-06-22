Madhya Pradesh: International Yoga Day Observed With Fervour At 6+ Spots In Narmadapuram

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The ninth International Yoga Day was observed with immense fervour across the Narmadapuram town on Wednesday, where yoga practice sessions were held at more than six spots in the city. The biggest practice session took place at the famous hill station linked to the town, Pachmarhi, while other prominent practice sessions were held at Sethani Ghat of the town and at Satpura tiger reserve in Madhai.

The ninth international yoga day in Narmadapuram was themed on “Yoga for VasudhaivaKutumbakam”. At the practice session held at Sethani Ghat of Narmadapuram, member of parliament (MP) Rao Uday Pratap Singh, collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, Narmadapuram municipality president Neetu Mahendra Yadav, Maya Naroliya and other dignitaries were also present.

School students, public representatives and the general public were present in thick numbers at all the practice sessions. Other places in the town which witnessed practice sessions included Dhoopgarh peak, Surya Namaskar park, Aavali ghat and sundry educational institutions of the town.

AYUSH department holds sessions in Rehti

The AYUSH department of Sehore organised a yoga practice session in the Salkanpur devi temple of Rehti town on Wednesday. The practice session began at 6 in the morning and witnessed the footfall of as many as 150 participants.

The yoga coaches in charge of the practice session also shed light on the umpteen benefits that one receives while practicing yoga. They said that practicing Yoga has not only physical, but mental benefits too. Dr Narendra Singh Lodhi, Dr Ram Pratap Singh Rajput and other doctors from AYUSH department were present in thick numbers, along with the general public.

Yoga day celebrated at CM Rise School

Authorities of the CM Rise school at Unchehara in Satna came altogether to make the Ninth yoga day celebrations a success on Wednesday. Block education officer RN Singh was present as the Chief guest on the occasion, while college principal Anurag Vardhan Pandey was present as the special guest.

Ashok Tamrakar essayed the role of the Yoga instructor at the practice session organised on the school premises. All the teachers of the school, as well as the students and their parents ensured their participation in the session.