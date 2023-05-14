 Madhya Pradesh: Inter-divisional cricket championship Narmadapuram storms into semi final
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 08:08 PM IST
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Narmadapuram cricket team stormed into semi final of Under-22 inter-divisional cricket championship on Saturday, official sources said.

Sources added that the Narmadapuram team got the better of the Bhopal and Rewa team to seize its place in the semi final match.

Secretary of Narmadapuram division cricket association Anurag Mishra told the media that the championship was held in Bhopal. Narmadapuram cricket team defeated Rewa team by six wickets in the third league match played on Saturday.

After the Rewa team had won the toss and opted to bat, it scored 202 runs. The Narmadapuram team easily outnumbered the score in 38 overs after losing four wickets.

On Friday, Narmadapuram team defeated Bhopal cricket team by three wickets. The Bhopal team had chosen to bat first after winning the toss, and scored 215 runs. The Narmadapuram team chased the score and lost seven wickets, thereby claiming victory in the match. All the officials as well as members of the cricket association have congratulated Narmadapuram team on the accomplishment.

