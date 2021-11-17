Madhya Pradesh: InnoNext Challenge 2.0 launched to promote innovation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The second edition of InnoNext Challenge has been launched by the incubation centre of Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation, B-Nest, for the students or young start-ups, informed an official of Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL).

The last date for registrations for the programme is November 30. The prize for the winner of the challenge is Rs 1 lakh.

The challenge is to promote young ideas and innovations. The three winners of the challenge will receive cash prize and an opportunity to set up their start-ups at the BSCDCL’s incubation centre B-Nest.

Either individual teams with maximum four members or existing start-ups can register for the challenge. After declaring the top 50 challengers on December 6, the incubation centre will mentor the selected ones till December 27.

The top 10 challengers will be declared on December 29, based on their pitches and work and the final pitches will be submitted on January 4, where the top three winners will be announced.

Individuals or start-ups working in the sector of healthcare, urban mobility, agriculture, clean water, waste management, robotics and drones, smart city industrials (includes citizen services, city surveillance, etc), fintech, air quality, education and gender diversity can take part in the challenge.

The first edition of challenge, held in 2020, witnessed emergence of a start-up from Indore, BETi Innovative Private Limited, that won Rs 1 lakh as prize money holding first rank, followed by start-ups Learn and Empower Private Limited and Joga, respectively, leaving behind over 100 start-ups from across the country.

BETi Innovative Pvt Ltd works on eradicating malnutrition by mushroom. It also converts the residue that is left from mushroom cultivation into packaging materials – an effort to replace thermocol with a biodegradable and non-polluting alternative.

