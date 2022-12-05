Madhya Pradesh: Incidents of burglary rise in Gwalior

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified thief escaped with the bag, containing Rs 10,000 and gold ornaments, from a passer-by in Machchli Mandi area of the city, the police said on Monday.

Pooran Prajapati, whose bag was stolen, had come to the market with someone. As soon as he realised that his bag was stolen, he went to the police and lodged a complaint. The police are searching for the culprits with the help of CCTV footage.

In another incident, a band unidentified thieves broke into a farm house on the night of November 3 and made off with jewellery and Rs 45,000. The farmhouse belongs to Man Singh Kushwaha at Chirwai Naka. Kushwaha lodged a complaint at Kanpu police station.

The third incident was reported from the Madhoganj area of Morena district. The unidentified struck at an empty house on the night of November 1 and escaped with Rs 50,000 and cash and jewellery. When the house owner returned, he lodged a complaint at the police station.

Youths hang self

Fed up with job, a youth committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house in the Mandir Marg area. As he did not get any job, he was in depression. The police sent the body for a post-mortem, official sources said.

According to reports, 24-year-old Puneet Aka Pushpendra committed suicide, because he did not get any job, although he was qualified.

His family members tried to convince him not to take such an extreme step, but that did not help.

In yet another incident, a 22-year-old youth Rahul Shakya hanged self from the ceiling of his house at Munshio Ka Mohalla at Lakkadkhana. He was working as a mechanic.