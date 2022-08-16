Madhya Pradesh: Incessant rain batters state, 13 districts on alert

Pashupatinath temple flooded |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall has been battering Madhya Pradesh for the past few days. The IMD has sounded alert in Jabalpur, Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions of Madhya Pradesh for the next 24 hours. Heavy rainfall continued in several parts of the state, including the capital city Bhopal, for the last two days. The weather department has predicted a continued spell of rain for the next two days. Schools in many districts such as Bhopal, Sehore, Betul, Raisen, Narmadapuram (Hoshangabad) were shut down on Tuesday. The state administration on Tuesday warned that a flood-like situation can also emerge in some other places, especially near the catchment area of Narmada and Tawa and other rivers.

Orange alert was also sounded in Indore, Ujjain and Narmadapuram divisions of Madhya Pradesh as well. Administration has put 13 districts on alert following incessant rains. Narmadapuram, Vidisha, Balaghat, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Harda, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Dewas, Raisen, Ratlam, Sehore, Barwani districts have been instructed to remain vigilant due to water discharge out of all the dams. Heavy and incessant rainfall for the past two days has caused flood-like situation in parts of Madhya Pradesh. Thirteen gates of Bargi Dam and 6 of Barna have been opened to release excess water. The release of water from Harhal dam is affecting all the low-lying districts including Jabalpur, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Mandsaur and Raisen districts. Following heavy rains, a bridge caved in Begumganj town of Raisen district disrupting traffic movement.

Hundreds of stranded people shifted to safer place

In Narmadapuram, water level of Narmada river is inching closer to danger mark. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday directed the district and police administration across the state to remain vigilant. “SDRF teams have been deployed in the districts like Narmadapuram, Raisen, Betul, Sehore, Jabalpur and other districts located on Narmada’s catchment to move people to safer place,” Chouhan said. In Narmadapuram and Jabalpur divisions, the water level in Narmada and Betwa is rising. Due to incessant rains, gates of Bargi, Barna, Tawa dams were opened, said the chief minister. As per reports, more than 300 people from 19 villages of Vidisha district and around 450 people from the low-lying areas of the Vidisha city have been shifted to safer places. In Biora in Rajgarh, as many as 95 families were shifted. According to home minister Narottam Mishra, more than 150 people were rescued in Dewas, eight children in Sehore and two stranded persons, who had taken shelter in trees at Sonkutch have been rescued. Rescue operations were also undertaken in Ratlam.

Pashupatinath temple flooded

Mandsaur district has been witnessing incessant rains since Monday evening. All the rivers including Shivna are in spate. The flood water of Shivna river has reached the sanctum sanctorum of Pashupatinath temple.

Traffic movement on Mortaka bridge stopped

Traffic movement on Mortaka bridge over Narmada river near Mortaka in Sanawad stopped on precautionary measure after water level crossed 163 metre mark on Tuesday evening at around 7.10 pm.

With this, connectivity between Indore and other southern cities including Akola, Buldhana, Amravati and other cities (via Indore – Icchapur state highway) snapped.

Due to the closure of the bridge, long lines of vehicles have started on both sides of the bridge.

About two-year ago, traffic on the Mortaka bridge closed for 20 days after water level not only crossed danger mark, but flowing over 10 feet on the bridge.

With Nimar region getting continuous rain, the dam gates of Tawa, Narmadanagar, Omkareshwar have been opened, the administration is engaged in evacuating the lower settlements by alert, high alert to the village on the banks of Narmada.