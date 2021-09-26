e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 04:56 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Illegal property of goon Tinku Sonkar demolished

FP News Service
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chaos prevailed in the Gorakhpur Gupteshwar temple area on Sunday, when the district and police administration reached to demolish the illegal residence of the infamous crook Tinku Sonkar.

This action was taken on the instructions of Collector Karmaveer Sharma, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Bahuguna.

Giving information about the case, Additional SP Rohit Kashwani said that the notorious accused Tinku Sonkar had illegaly constructed a building on someone else's land and did not had the permission from the Municipal Corporation.

Not to be mentioned, notorious goon Tinku Sonkar, in 2004, had built a two-storey house in front of Gupteshwar temple on someone else's land for 3 crore 50 lakhs in 3500 square feet.

Taking action against the anti-mafia, the police and the district administration demolished the prized house of Tinku in an instant.

Notably, Tinku is a notorious crook from Gorakhpur and has 62 cases registered against him like assault, gambling and illegal sale of liquor.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 04:56 PM IST
