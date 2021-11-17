Madhya Pradesh: Illegal miners attack flying squad of RKTC group; 7 injured

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): Seven members of a flying squad of a mining company were injured in an attack by illegal miners in Horiapipar sand mine on Monday, the police said on Tuesday.

On getting information that some people were illegally digging out sand in the Horiapipar area, the flying squad of the RKTC Group rushed to the spot to check that.

A group of people, armed with sticks and rods, were lying in wait for the flying squad. As soon as the team reached the spot, those people pounded upon the flying squad. Four employees of the company suffered severe injuries in the incident.

The illegal miners also damaged three four-wheelers of the company and ran away.

On getting information, the company rushed several vehicles to the spot and the injured to a hospital.

The officials of the company also informed the Ramput police station about the incident.

Those who were injured were identified as Amrit Singh, Karan Singh, Amrish Singh, Sanjay, Rajaram, Dheeraj and Krishna.

The condition of Amrit Singh was stated to be serious. He told the police that those who were involved in the attack were Pradeep Keer, Neelesh Keer, Mayank Keer, Santosh, Vinod and Baba.

Controversies have surrounced Horiapipar sand mine. As a result, the company closed the sand mine.

A large number of local thugs are digging out sand and selling it.

This was the fourth attack on the officials of the RKTC group in one month.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 12:33 AM IST