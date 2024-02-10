Madhya Pradesh: Illegal Colonies Razed In Sehore | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Three colonies being built illegally in Sehore were razed down by the district administration officials on Friday, sources said. The district administration officials said that the action was carried out in adherence to the orders issued by Sehore collector Praveen Singh, who had directed to crack down on construction of illegal colonies in the town. All the sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), as well as revenue officials had been issued instructions in this regard.

SDM of Sehore, Tanmay Verma told the media that the district administration officials on Friday bulldozed three colonies, namely the Anjani Dham colony, and two other colonies located on the Indore Naka road in Sehore. SDM Verma added that action will continue in the future on such colonizers. During the action, other officials such as Naib tehsildar Riya Jain, executive engineer of the Sehore municipality, Ramesh Verma and others were present.

Verma continued by saying that the Sehore district administration has been pleading with people not to purchase lands being sold at a cheaper rate in the town, and must check for the plot registration with the colonizer before making the purchase.