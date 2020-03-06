Madhya Pradesh: Ignoring Jyotiraditya Scindia will cost Congress govt dear, says minister Mahendra Sisodia

BHOPAL: The government is staggering. Yet, there is no end in sight to the internal bickering in the Congress.

Legislators as well as ministers seem to be out to create more problems for the government, rather than solving them.

Labour minister Mahendra Sisodia said on Friday that the government’s ignoring Jyotiraditya Scindia would entail a major problem.There is no danger to the government, but Scindia should not be ignored, he said.

What the ministers of Scindia faction want is not yet known. On the one hand, they are saying that the government is safe, but on the other hand, they are demanding a position for Scindia.

The ministers belonging to Scindia faction are keeping off crisis management. There are six Scindia supporters in the cabinet. They are Govind Singh Rajput, Tulsi Silawat, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Prabhuram Choudhary, Pradyumnya Singh tomar and Imarti Devi.

None of them has been called to the CM house to handle the crisis. Nor they are trying to do anything on their own to deal with the current political upheaval.

The ministers belonging to Scindia faction are not making any efforts to rescue the government from the current jam.

When the ministers were talking about their resignation at an informal cabinet meeting, the Scindia supporters were keeping mum.