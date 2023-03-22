Madhya Pradesh: IELTS paper sold for Rs 1 lakh in Bhopal, says Police

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Now, the paper of International English Language Testing System (IELTS) was sold for Rs 1 lakh in Bhopal and got leaked. The Koh-e-fiza police have registered a case, the police said here on Tuesday. Cases of paper leak are not stopping in the state. The IELTS exam is conducted to test the English knowledge of students who are preparing to go to Canada, Australia, United Kingdom and other countries. To get visa of these countries the students have to pass the exam.

The courier company employees were involved in the scam. The police informed that the exam was scheduled in Bhopal on February 11. Exam papers reached the city through flight on March 9, sent by the exam company on March 8. When the baggage which was of 28 kilogram reached the city, it was taken by courier company employee Kapil Karan at the airport. The employee kept waiting to get another parcel from another flight.

Meanwhile, the owner of the vehicle Shef Shafi reached the cargo office situated at the state hanger and left the driver Udayram of the parcel van at the office and took away the vehicle along with the parcel and Karan. After coming out of the area, the parcel was loaded in another car and the two reached hotel Atlantis Tower at Lalghati area. They entered one of the rooms where the paper (parcel) was handed over to racketeer Deepak.

A little later, the parcel was handed back to Shafi. After that, the two reached the hanger office and kept the parcel in the parcel van. On February 11, the courier company delivered the parcel to the concerned exam official. On the same day, the courier company office situated in New Delhi got the information that the parcel had been tampered. An inquiry was instituted into the matter and on March 17, the team arrived in Bhopal to investigate the case.

On the report of courier officials, the police registered a case under section 420,120-B and 34 of the IPC and arrested Shafi and Karan. The police have taken them on remand till March 25. The police claimed that Deepak has given Rs 1 lakh in exchange of the papers. Now, the police want to know the whereabouts of Deepak and also about such cases executed by the gang.