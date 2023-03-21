 Bhopal: Minor, missing since 2021, was drugged and traded for Rs 1 lakh by friend's mom-in-law
On Rang Panchami, minor somehow escaped from their clutches and returned to her family.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl, who went missing for last one and a half year, was allegedly drugged and traded for Rs 1 lakh by her friend's mother-in-law in city's Chunabhatti . She returned home and now she is an adult, said police officials on Tuesday.

According to Chunabhatti Police station in-charge Nitin Sharma, a minor suddenly went missing on July 15, 2021, her family lodged a missing complaint with the police station. Recently, she reached her aunt’s home in Chunabhatti and narrated her entire ordeal. Following which, the victim's family reached police station and lodged a complaint.

Friend’s mother-in-law sold her for Rs 1 lakh

Investigation officer SI Gosia Siddiqui said that, on July 15, 2021, minor went to her friend’s house. Where her friend's mother-in-law allegedly served her drug-laced water. The minor fell unconscious, and the accused woman allegedly sold her to a middle-aged man Hari Singh for Rs 1 lakh in Hansalpura Pathwari village of Pithampura. 

Both father and son raped minor

Victim informed police that the accused Hari Singh and his son Inder Bhanwarkar treated her like a slave.The duo made her work during the day and would take turns t rape her at night. They would serve her only one meal a day.

However, on the occasion of Rang Panchmi when the accused father-son were busy, the victim girl managed to escape and reached her aunt's home.

