Madhya Pradesh: Idol of Lord Ganesh and his ride dressed up in RSS uniform

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An idol of Lord Ganesh and his ride sighted dressed up in RSS uniform in Sheetla Colony, ​​Madhoganj area of Gwalior district.

The picture of the statue of Lord Ganesh went viral on social media on Wednesday. Lord Ganesh also holds a saffron flag in his hand. His ride mouse has also been dressed in the same uniform.

A local resident Balram Singh said that the people of the colony have been decorating the lord Ganesh court for the past six years. Every year on Ganeshotsav, the idol of Ganesh is represented with different postures. This year lord Ganesh has been represented in the uniform of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he added.

He further said devotees from various places visit here and seek blessings of the Lord Ganesh.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Leopard mauls woman to death in Seoni district

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 11:24 PM IST