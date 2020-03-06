Madhya Pradesh: Identification of private schools for Right To Education begins

BHOPAL: The process for admissions in private schools for the session 2020-21 under Right to Education Act has started with identification of educational institutions from Friday.

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra has released the schedule for admissions in private schools for the next academic session. Identification of private schools has been started this Friday and will go on till March 11. Schools will be identified even at the block level.

The Block Resource Coordinators (BRC) will also do the mapping of schools besides deciding on extended boundaries for school admissions.

In the meanwhile, private schools will provide numbers of seats in various classes to the school authorities. BRCs will verify the numbers of seats mentioned by the private schools.

The process for updating the information related to numbers of seats, neighborhood schools and extended boundaries will be decided till March 27 and uploaded on the education portal.

Claims and objections by private schools related to neighborhood and extension will be entertained from March 27- April 2. Private schools have to notify their tuition fees latest by March 20.

BRCs have been advised to take care that the selected private schools should not have any pending permissions from the government related to recognition. They have also been asked to remain careful while deciding the extensions of schools etc. Director, Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Anubha Shrivastava has warned that strict action will be taken if BRCs are found at fault.