Madhya Pradesh IAS Transfer List Held Up As Decisions On UAD Commissioner, Collectors Remain Pending | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A lack of decision on some officers has held up the much-awaited IAS officers' transfer list.

After Ashok Barnwal has taken over as the chief secretary, a transfer list containing the names of many officers waits for clearance.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Barnwal discussed the transfers twice. The list remains under review.

The higher-ups agreed to transfer a few collectors from districts, but a decision over the transfer of the Gwalior collector lingers.

The government will elevate Gwalior collector Ruchika Chouhan to the post of secretary in January next year. The administration could not take a decision on whether it will transfer her now or in January.

According to sources, Yadav wants to include her name in the current transfer list.

The government plans to transfer uaban administration Department (UAD) Sanket Bhondve to some other place.

Several names remain under consideration for the post. The absence of a decision on the Bhondve's transfer remains another reason for the delay in issuing the transfer list.

The government mulls over transferring the collectors of the Harda, Panna, Singrauli, and Bhind districts.

The officers of the 2017 batch, who could not become collectors, will be posted in districts. Besides, the government may change the postings of a few principal secretaries of some departments.

Principal secretary of the commercial tax department Amit Rathore may go to another place.

Similarly, the additional chief secretary of the finance department, Manish Rastogi, may join an important department.

Sukhveer Singh, who heads PWD and health departments, may get relief from one of the two.

Principal secretary of Raj Bhawan Navneet Kothari may be transferred to Mantralaya again and posted in a department.

The government may post some other officer in the revenue department in place of E Ramesh because registrations are not being done.

The government may send Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department GV Rashmi to another place.

Besides these officers, the upcoming transfer list may consist of the names of officers whose departments the government plans to change.