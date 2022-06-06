Madhya Pradesh: IAF aircraft brings bodies of bus passengers, last rites on June 7

State BJP president VD Sharma at Khajuraho airport with bodies of passengers |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State BJP president VD Sharma reached Khajuraho airport with bodies of passengers who died after bus carrying them fell into gorge in Uttarakhand on Sunday. The IAF aircraft carrying the bodies landed at airport on Monday evening. The bodies went sent to native villages of the deceased, said officials.

Talking to media, Sharma said that the state government stood firm with bereaved families. He added that the state government was taking care of people who got injured in the accident.

The Panna district administration made arrangements to send bodies from airport to houses of the deceased.

Panna district collector Sanjay Kumar Mishra told Free Press that 25 bodies arrived out of which 24 belonged to Panna and one belonged to Chhatarpur.

“Ambulances from Satna, Panna, Chattarpur carried the bodies to houses of the deceased. Panna district and Sagar divisional officials are camping in Simariya area since Sunday evening. The cremation will take place on Tuesday. Administration is there present to assist families with whatever they need,” he added.

