Madhya Pradesh: “I will burn the Constitution on CM's chest and throw it in his eyes,” says congress MLA

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh) - Congress MLA Babu Lal Jandel on Wednesday said that he would burn the constitution on the CM’s chest and would throw it in his eyes, if the action would not be taken against his 3000 complaints.

He also said that he would burn the law book of the constitution in the assembly.

Jandel made the above remark while addressing the media persons at the collectorate office. He had reached there to submit a memorandum along with his supporters and farmers demanding survey and compensation for the rain damaged crops.

He further said that BJP's State Working Committee member Mahavir Singh Sisodia, a close aid of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar took bribes and he has proof of it. Mahavir conducted a manipulated survey colluding with the Patwaris and carried out wrongful compensation giving money to those ineligible, he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP workers demanded legal action against the congress MLA. Notably, before this, the Congress MLA Babu Lal Jandel has been known for his controversial statements.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Farmers in Jabalpur voice concern at shortage of fertilizer

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 11:22 PM IST