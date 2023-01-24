Madhya Pradesh: 'I talked to Dhirendra Shastri yesterday...was going to meet him', says Kamal Nath

Former CM Kamal Nath | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): I was planning to meet Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of ‘Bageshwar Dham’ and we were in contact, but our dates did not match, said former MP chief minister Kamal Nath to the media here on Tuesday.

While one faction of Congress is raising questions over the supernatural acts done by the religious leader and accusing him of ‘promoting superstition’, the former chief minister said that he is in regular contact with Shastri.

“I talked to him yesterday. Those who are religious should talk about religion. I also want them to talk to me about religion and I was going there to meet him at Bageshwar Dham”, he said.

'We should keep India under one flag'

However, Kamal Nath did not seem to agree with Shastri over his statement on Hindu Rashtra. Nath said, “It is his personal thought, but to keep Bharat under one flag is essential. We all shall follow the culture and constitution of India”.

Dhirendra Shastri hit headlines after his controversial remark saying "support me and I will give you a Hindu nation".

No comments on Digvijaya's surgical strike remark

The former CM refused to make any comment on the statement given by the former chief minister Digvijaya Singh on surgical strike. He stated that the Congress party’s stand is his stand and whatever Digvijaya said, were his personal thoughts.

Meeting with tribal leaders

Kamal Nath attended a meeting with tribal leaders, at the Congress Office. The meeting was held to discuss demands of the tribal community.

Speaking about the meeting, Nath said “Meetings with the Tribal leaders are the regular part of the Congress working. Presently we are also preparing the Vachan Patra, and in the Patra their demands will be incorporated. Bheel, Bhilala, Kol, Gond along with other communities have different demands”.

Attacking the ruling party, Nath further claimed that the BJP leaders are scared of the Congress and its leaders so they use such words against the party.

