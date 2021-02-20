Madhya Pradesh: I don’t shake a**, I break bones: Kangana reacts to Congress leader’s troll

Bhopal: The Manikarnika star actress, Kangana Ranaut, herself, responded over Twitter on Friday evening to a Congress leader’s ‘naachne gaane-waali’ remark.

The Opposition party workers had protested twice against Kangana’s recent tweets terming the farmers agitating on Delhi’s borders “terrorists.” On both occasions, the Opposition party workers were lathi-charged by the police in Sarni block of Betul district. The BJP women’s wing, on Friday evening, protested in Betul demanding action against ex-minister Sukhdev Panse.

Kangana tweeted: “Whoever this fool is, does he know I am no Deepika, Katrina or Alia… I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero (Khan/Kumar) films, which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men + women against me. I am a Rajput woman, I don’t shake ass, I break bones.”