Madhya Pradesh: Horse culled after found glander positive

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A horse was culled in Betul after it was found glander positive. A team of doctors culled horse, which was called Dancer and buried in 3-feet deep pit.

Deputy director, veterinary department, Dr KK Deshmukh said Dancer was brought for treatment in veterinary hospital. Symptoms matched with glander disease. We sent samples to Bhopal lab and then Hisar lab for confirmation. It took 15 days. After confirmation report, we killed horse.

Clinical signs for the chronic form of glander in horses include intermittent fever, cough, weight loss, yellow-green nasal discharge, and a bloody nose. Joint swelling in the hindquarters can lead to lameness.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 12:12 AM IST