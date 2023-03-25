 Madhya Pradesh: Home Minister Amit Shah sounds poll bugle in Nath's territory Chhindwara, boasts removal of section 370
Shah claims only BJP can protect this country

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 05:07 PM IST
Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Sounding a poll bugle in Chhindwara--known to be ex-CM Kamal Nath's territory, Union home minister boasted removal of Section 370.

Shah reminded public that it was the BJP government that removed the Section 370 to ensure Jammu and Kashmir are full integrated into India. He further claimed that "only BJP can protect this country."

Amid chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', he urged public to vote for BJP candidate in Chhindwara-- the only Lok Sabha seat won by Congress in 2019.

Notably, Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath won Chhindwara in last Lok Sabha elections when BJP grabbed 28 of 29 seats.

