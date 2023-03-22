Bhopal: People of Chhindwara support me and my party, says Kamal Nath

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): No matter which leaders are coming and going to Chhindwara, the people of the area believe in me and the Congress party. Their tour will not affect Congress, said the former minister Kamal Nath to media persons, here on Wednesday.

The BJP leaders are targeting the Chhindwara parliamentary constituency and state assembly constituencies. The Congress party is leading in all assembly seats and also representing the parliamentary seat also.

On March 25, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be going to attend a programme in Chhindwara. Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president VD Sharma visited the district and took various public and party worker meetings.

Nath attacked the state government for making announcements, luring the voters to vote in favour of BJP candidates, whenever the election comes.

He further added, ‘during the state assembly election, Prime Minister Modi have also visited Chhindwara but we have won all assembly seats of the district’.