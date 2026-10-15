Madhya Pradesh Home Guard Recruitment 2026 Gets Approval After 18 Years, 5,010 Posts To Be Filled, 488 For Mahakal Temple | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has cleared the recruitment of 5,010 Home Guards, of whom 488 will be appointed specifically for the security of Mahakal Temple, said officials here on Wednesday. A proposal to recruit 5,010 Home Guards was sent to the Home Department for approval in January.

On Dec 6, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced that 5,000 Home Guards would be recruited and deployed to provide safety and security during Ujjain Simhastha 2028.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Amit Sanghi told Free Press that this time the department has decided to conduct a written examination through the Employees Selection Board (ESB), after which the department will conduct physical tests of the selected candidates.

The last recruitment was conducted in 2008, and since then, people and the department have repeatedly demanded that the recruitment process be reopened, but to no avail.

The sanctioned strength of Home Guards in the state is 16,500, but the number of serving personnel is 8,500. Even if the 5,010 posts are filled, the gap will remain

Earlier recruitment held at divisional headquarters

Earlier, the recruitment of Home Guards was conducted at divisional headquarters. Recruitment notifications were issued through local newspapers, and aspirants reached the grounds to undergo physical check-ups and verification of qualifications. After this, the divisional commandant prepared the merit list and the selection was done.