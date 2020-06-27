Madhya Pradesh: Home Department return promotion files to PHQ leaving 70,000 cops unhappy

BHOPAL: The home department has returned the files related to promotions to police headquarters, raising question mark on future prospects of about 70,000 personnel. Though police personnel get increment in their salaries, they have not received promotion since 2016.
After formation of new BJP government, state home minister Dr Narottam Mishra held a meeting with PHQ officials. At the meeting, the officials raised issue of promotion for which minister gave assurance.
The officials prepared the proposal and sent to the home department, which forwarded it to law and legal affair department. A month has passed and now the law and legal department has returned the file to the home department and to PHQ.
It is being said that if promotions take place in police department, other departments too will demand it. Therefore, it is better not to take the decision in the matter.
As the files returned, the officials who are on the verge of retirement were unhappy. They include police personnel from constables to inspectors. Normally, constable is promoted as a head constable after serving for eight years. Similarly, after certain years of services, head constable becomes assistant sub inspector and the latter becomes an inspector.
The lack of promotion brings loss, as their salary is decided on the basis of grade pay and their grade pay is decided according to posts they hold. At PHQ, no one is ready to oppose the government decision. The police personnel are planning to file the petition in court to get promotions.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)