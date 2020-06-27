Madhya Pradesh: Home Department return promotion files to PHQ leaving 70,000 cops unhappy

BHOPAL: The home department has returned the files related to promotions to police headquarters, raising question mark on future prospects of about 70,000 personnel. Though police personnel get increment in their salaries, they have not received promotion since 2016.

After formation of new BJP government, state home minister Dr Narottam Mishra held a meeting with PHQ officials. At the meeting, the officials raised issue of promotion for which minister gave assurance.

The officials prepared the proposal and sent to the home department, which forwarded it to law and legal affair department. A month has passed and now the law and legal department has returned the file to the home department and to PHQ.